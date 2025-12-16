Late AEW Star Brodie Lee's Widow Pens Emotional Birthday Post, WWE's Big E Responds
It has now been five years since the tragic passing of wrestling star Brodie Lee shocked the wrestling world. And even after all this time, Lee remains a beloved figure across the wrestling world, including WWE, where he wrestled for seven years under the name Luke Harper, and AEW, where he spent the final year of his career, winning the TNT Championship and taking leadership of The Dark Order in the process.
Today, on what would've been Lee's 46th birthday, his widow, AEW's Amanda Huber, honored him with an emotional letter to him on X.
"Happy birthday baby," Huber said. "I miss you all the time. I can't believe it's been five years of not celebrating your birthday with you. I'm making your cheesecake tonight and getting bagel dogs for dinner. Maybe some broccoli to balance it out. I'd give just about anything to have one more day with you. Even just one more hour. To tell you how thankful I am for you. To tell you how much you changed my world. How much you taught me. How thankful I am for you giving me Brodie & Nolan. How thankful I am for everything...How much I love you."
Big E Remembers Friend Brodie Lee
Huber continued by talking about the couple's children, Brodie Jr., aka Negative One.
"Brodie is incredible," Huber said. "His drive, passion, and work ethic is so impressive (and so familiar) He's got your humor and has learned he can make me laugh even when he shouldn't. He's also looks so much like you it stops me in my tracks sometimes. Especially when he gives me the look when he's over my s**t. I see you. Nolan is equally incredible. He's so smart and matches to the beat of his own drum. I see so much of your personality in him. He enjoys his alone time and solitude. He would rather be around the dogs instead of people (also so familiar). Nolan has your smile. The smile that lights up his whole face. And your kind eyes "whatever that means" I see you. Happy birthday baby. I hope you and Bubs are having hot dogs and having a lazy day."
As of Tuesday afternoon, Huber's post about Lee has gotten over a hundred responses and over three hundred retweets. Among those retweets was from a good friend of Lee's, former WWE Champion Big E. Responding to Huber's post a few hours after Huber's, Big E kept it short and sweet while paying respect.
"Happy birthday, my friend," Big E tweeted.
