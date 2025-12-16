Late AEW Star Brodie Lee's Widow Pens Emotional Birthday Post, WWE's Big E Responds

It has now been five years since the tragic passing of wrestling star Brodie Lee shocked the wrestling world. And even after all this time, Lee remains a beloved figure across the wrestling world, including WWE, where he wrestled for seven years under the name Luke Harper, and AEW, where he spent the final year of his career, winning the TNT Championship and taking leadership of The Dark Order in the process.

Today, on what would've been Lee's 46th birthday, his widow, AEW's Amanda Huber, honored him with an emotional letter to him on X.

"Happy birthday baby," Huber said. "I miss you all the time. I can't believe it's been five years of not celebrating your birthday with you. I'm making your cheesecake tonight and getting bagel dogs for dinner. Maybe some broccoli to balance it out. I'd give just about anything to have one more day with you. Even just one more hour. To tell you how thankful I am for you. To tell you how much you changed my world. How much you taught me. How thankful I am for you giving me Brodie & Nolan. How thankful I am for everything...How much I love you."