Chelsea Green Cut Her First Promo While Working As A WWE Extra In 2014
Chelsea Green is one of the most consistent performers on the WWE roster, having now held multiple championships and created memorable connections to wrestlers like Ethan Page and Piper Niven. Although many might assume that Green's WWE journey began in 2018 when she signed with the company, or when she appeared on "Tough Enough" in 2015, her origin with the company actually dates back even before that.
In 2014, just a short time into her wrestling career, Green appeared on an episode of "WWE Raw" as an extra. Portraying someone named "Megan Miller," Green was depicted as Daniel Bryan's physical therapist during an outrageous segment involving Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon.
The segment began with McMahon, who was in the midst of a feud with Bella, stating that she has some personal news to reveal regarding Bryan. She showed a picture of Green backstage with Bryan, explaining that Green is his physical therapist before bringing her out from the crowd and into the ring.
Looking distraught and prompted by McMahon, Green then grabbed the mic and began talking about how she and her boyfriend have become close with both Bella and Bryan, leading up to an admission that she had an affair with Bryan. This prompted Bella to storm to the ring and get in Green's face, asking if McMahon bribed her to do this. Bella then slapped Green and attacked McMahon to end the segment.
Chelsea Green reveals how she secured one-time WWE role as Megan Miller
Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Green reflected on the segment, which took place more than a decade ago. She confirmed that she'd only been wrestling for a few months at the time, and then went into detail describing how the appearance came about. As it turns out, Green wasn't the first choice for the spot, but the then-23-year-old capitalized on someone else turning down the opportunity.
"We were in Abbotsford and I was an extra, and I'm in this tiny little broom closet of a locker room," Green said. "I heard one of the girls outside talking to our talent relations guy, and the talent relations guy was like, 'Hey, if you have a passport, tomorrow ... we're gonna do a spot we need an extra for. It's gonna be quite a big spot. You'll be speaking, but it's in Portland, Oregon. ... She was like, 'Oh, I don't have a passport.' And in my head, I'm like, 'Ding, ding, ding!'"
Green waited for her chance to talk to the talent relations contact without drawing too much attention to herself, and she informed him that she had a passport and would be totally capable of filling the role. Her tenacity paid off, and Green made the trip to Oregon the following day for "Raw." However, when she arrived, Green got her first taste of how chaotic the backstage environment can be in WWE.
WWE's Chelsea Green was handed a script and left to her own devices
Once she made it backstage, as she recalls it, Green was handed a script without being given much more information. She now recognizes this as her first exposure to WWE's often-chaotic creative process.
"The funny thing is, hours before, they gave me this script. One thing about WWE is they tell you things without telling you things," Green stated. "They'll tell you you're winning a title without telling you, 'Hey, you are winning this title tonight at this time.' They don't do that. It's kind of all like wishy-washy talk. So they gave me this script and it says, 'Stephanie, Megan, Stephanie, Megan, Stephanie, Megan.' And I'm like, 'Okay? Who's Stephanie and who's Megan?'"
Shortly after that, Green was called out for rehearsal, without knowing anything about what she would be doing. With Vince McMahon in attendance, Green learned that she'd be playing Miller alongside Stephanie and Bella.
"I was delusional. I was way too new to be in there. It's the first time I had ever spoken on a microphone, ever," Green said.
Thankfully, her character was meant to be nervous, so Green received compliments backstage for her performance, while she felt she did nothing more than recite her lines. Though nothing would happen immediately, Green remained in touch with WWE after her "Raw" extra work, eventually pestering them enough to be cast on the company's reality TV show, "Tough Enough," and the rest is history.