Chelsea Green Cut Her First Promo While Working As A WWE Extra In 2014

Chelsea Green is one of the most consistent performers on the WWE roster, having now held multiple championships and created memorable connections to wrestlers like Ethan Page and Piper Niven. Although many might assume that Green's WWE journey began in 2018 when she signed with the company, or when she appeared on "Tough Enough" in 2015, her origin with the company actually dates back even before that.

In 2014, just a short time into her wrestling career, Green appeared on an episode of "WWE Raw" as an extra. Portraying someone named "Megan Miller," Green was depicted as Daniel Bryan's physical therapist during an outrageous segment involving Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon.

The segment began with McMahon, who was in the midst of a feud with Bella, stating that she has some personal news to reveal regarding Bryan. She showed a picture of Green backstage with Bryan, explaining that Green is his physical therapist before bringing her out from the crowd and into the ring.

Looking distraught and prompted by McMahon, Green then grabbed the mic and began talking about how she and her boyfriend have become close with both Bella and Bryan, leading up to an admission that she had an affair with Bryan. This prompted Bella to storm to the ring and get in Green's face, asking if McMahon bribed her to do this. Bella then slapped Green and attacked McMahon to end the segment.