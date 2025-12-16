Backstage Update On WWE Raw's Natalya/Maxxine Dupri Vignettes

A series of video vignettes airing on "WWE Raw" is reportedly getting a positive reaction backstage. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the videos featuring Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri training in The Dudgeon with Nattie Neidhart, Natalya's more hardcore persona she's been using on the independent scene as well as in AAA, have made a good impression on those in WWE, as well as with fans. The outlet reported they have heard a lot of positive feedback regarding the vignettes.

The montages show Dupri training with Nattie to get better in the ring following her Intercontinental Championship victory over Becky Lynch back on November 17. According to Fightful, the person responsible for filming the videos is WWE Director of Character Developmental Rob Fee. A talent told the outlet that a number of people were happy to see WWE using both Nattie and Dupri, who are many think of highly on a personal level.

Dupri had her first successful televised title defense on "WWE Raw" against Ivy Nile. She also worked on a "WWE NXT" live event recently, where she defended her gold against Lainey Reid. Dupri had also been getting reps in alongside her real-life fiancé, Anthony Luke, in recent months, on the "NXT" live event scene in mixed tag team action.

Natalya's most recent televised "Raw" match was a Women's IC title match loss to Becky Lynch back in August. She is currently number one contender to the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship after defeating Faby Apache in September. In her most recent match on November 22 in AAA, she teamed with Apache to take on Las Toxicas.