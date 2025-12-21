Mina Shirakawa Explains Why Her AEW Partnership With Toni Storm Is 'Natural'

Mina Shirakawa and "Timeless" Toni Storm have blossomed from simply being just friends into the duo AEW fans now know as the Timeless Love Bombs. They reached the finals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament, but despite being bested by the Babes of Wrath, they still have their sights set on gold heading into 2026. Shirakawa was a recent guest on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast where she was asked about her bond with Storm after the two ladies were opponents as recently as AEW Double or Nothing 2025 in May, but Shirakawa believes that match has only helped them grow closer.

"At the Forbidden Door, me and Toni and Mariah. So I love Mariah, Toni loves Mariah, so me and Toni...not good relationship, just fighting. So just fighting, just beating is very easy. The opponent, if the opponent is a heel person, or the opponent is a person I don't like, it's easy just beating 'F*** you, f*** you.' But this year, Toni and I have a good relationship, so it was more difficult to beat her because if I win, I have to take an important thing from her...so it was very difficult. But before, me and Mariah and Toni, all three of us, but now only Mina and Toni. So after that match, we are more close."

The two women were brought together through their mutual love for Mariah May in 2024, but since "The Glamour" left AEW to go to WWE, Shirakawa and Storm have bonded over their shared loss. "It was very natural because we lost the same person. Where is Mariah May? Mariah May was gone, we lost the same person, together we can understand what we are thinking, what we are feeling, so it's very natural." Shirakawa rounded out by saying Storm's time in STARDOM makes their chemistry even better as she is more accustomed to the hard-hitting Japanese style, which she believes makes the Timeless Love Bombs even more dangerous.

