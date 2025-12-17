RVD Discusses Visiting WWE SNME

Several legends were ringside to witness John Cena's last match at Saturday Night's Main Event, one of them being Cena's former opponent, Rob Van Dam, who spoke positively about the experience.

RVD was shown interacting with Cena at ringside, and the camera even panned to the WWE Hall of Famer, who received a huge pop from the crowd, an honor he appreciated.

"It felt awesome. You know, I was honored, always am when they invite me to be there and show me on camera, and it spreads a lot of joy in the world," he said on "TMZSports." "Everyone's like, 'Dude, I saw you on TV.' And yeah, I couldn't tell being there that the pop was as loud as it must have been because you know, as soon as I started hearing the reaction on reading it on text messages or whatever, I was like, 'Oh, really cool.' 'Cause, you know, felt like they were with me, but I couldn't really hear as well, especially not comparatively to the other pops."

The likes of Mark Henry, Booker T, Kurt Angle, and Trish Stratus were a few of the legends ringside at the show, and RVD spoke about how it felt like a reunion when he met his former peers backstage.

"In a lot of ways, it's like a reunion, you know, being able to see everybody and hug them. I realize now that I'm able to feel more love for a lot of people than before, just being in that competitive state of mind, [I] kind of put up a wall, you know. Like, when I was in the middle of my job, and now that's not there, that's not a factor, you know, so I can appreciate a lot of other people," he stated. "But I've always got along with everybody, you know, as soon as I got in the building, you know, the crew guys were talking to me about how the crew misses me."

Aside from the aforementioned stars, others like Eve Torres, Haku, Michelle McCool, and current WWE stars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were ringside for the historic night.