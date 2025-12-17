Tyler Breeze Clarifies His WWE Status

Tyler Breeze has spoken about his contract with WWE, emphasizing that it is not a wrestling deal.

Breeze appeared on "WWE NXT" in September, a few years after he was let go by WWE. The former Breezango star recently revealed in an interview on "Reel Appreciation" how WWE re-signed him to a non-wrestling deal after his initial release in 2021.

"Basically what had happened was WWE released me in 2021 and then immediately hired me back to do other stuff because I had kind of a lot of irons in the fire and I had a lot of other things that I was a part of. So, they hired me back. I guess, to get me in the video game, they had to classify me as a legend because I wasn't on the active roster. I think to be playable, they had to put me as in a Legends category, which was kind of funny because, you know, a lot of people — there was like an uproar for a second of like, 'We're calling Tyler Breeze a legend? You can't put him next to like Hulk Hogan and Andre and all these guys.' I was like, 'Calm down. It's not like I'm in the Hall of Fame here. We're just classifying it as that.'"

He reiterated that he was re-signed by WWE on a deal that wasn't a Legends contract just so he could be featured in the video game. While discussing the possibility of returning to the ring following his appearance on NXT, Breeze added that he would be interested in re-signing as an active roster star, but stated that it's not his decision.

"If there was ever was a spot or a, you know, an idea where they said, 'Hey, man. Are you interested in this?' Yeah, I don't see why not. I'm still active. I'm still wrestling around. I'm still doing all sorts of stuff," he said.

Breeze had disclosed earlier this year that he was a writer on "NXT," while he also continues to appear on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.