Seth Rollins Details How WWE Rivalry Against Returning Cody Rhodes Came Together

Seth Rollins has recalled the lead-up to his match at WrestleMania 38, revealing that he didn't know he would be facing Cody Rhodes until the very last moment.

Rhodes was Rollins' mystery opponent on night 1 of WrestleMania 38, which the former discussed in his recent appearance on the "Games With Names" podcast.

"He comes back to WWE at WrestleMania this year [2022] as my mystery opponent, which legitimately was about as last-minute as you can get for a WrestleMania match," he said.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he didn't know for sure that he would face Rhodes until a month before their clash at WrestleMania.

"I do Royal Rumble. I wrestle Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. After that, there was some conversations about a match. I would say, I didn't know about Cody for sure until the middle of March. And so we had like maybe a month of lead time knowing Cody was for sure coming. And even till like the two weeks before, I remember being like, 'Do we have his signature on a piece of paper?' It was very top secret. There were very few people that knew about what was going on," Rollins added.

Rhodes kept his return to WWE tightly under wraps, not even informing close friends like Randy Orton or Kevin Owens.