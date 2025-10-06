WINC Watchlist: Seth Rollins Vs. Cody Rhodes In WWE

WWE Battleground 2013 isn't a great show. I'd even go as far to say that it's actually a terrible show, especially considering that in an age where the WWE Universe still had to pay $50 for every pay-per-view, the main event ends in a no contest because of The Big Show. It's a rough watch, but there is a diamond within that rough.

Cody Rhodes had been fired in storyline for failing to beat The Authority's golden goose Randy Orton, leading to Goldust getting the chance to reinstate his brother, only for Orton to beat him as well. This then led to Dusty Rhodes getting involved, who got a Big Show punch to the face for his troubles, but The Authority gave the Rhodes family one more chance to get Cody his job back, all they had to do was beat Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at Battleground and Cody would be back in the company. However, if they lost, the entire family would be banned from WWE forever.

Because Rollins and Reigns weren't putting their WWE Tag Team Championships on the line, you could kind of tell which way this match was going to go, but that doesn't make it any less entertaining as this was one of the best matches WWE produced in 2013. Even though they aren't the subject of this watchlist, Goldust and Reigns have to get shoutouts as they played their parts excellently, with Goldust putting in what I would personally considering to be his best performance inside a WWE ring. Even Dusty and Dean Ambrose on the outside get their moments to shine, especially Dusty as he hits Ambrose with the Bionic Elbow to one of the biggest pops of the night.

As for Cody and Seth, it's strange to see them in this sort of spot given what they would go on to achieve, but you could tell their was chemistry from beginning. Cody finds his voice as the valiant babyface while Rollins links everything together with a slimy heel performance that he would go on to top time and time again in the years to come. Also, a special mention to Cody hitting Seth with a Muscle Buster of all things in the closing stretch. I didn't see that coming at all.

In the history of Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, it's historic for it being the first time the two men crossed paths at a televised event, but it stays with you because of how good it is. This is just a good old fashioned good versus evil tag team match that works its way to top gear for one of the best feel good moments you'll see anywhere. The finish has the fans in attendance jumping up and down, hugging, hooting, and hollering all at the same time as the Rhodes family finally got their flowers on a WWE pay-per-view. Go out of your way to find this match (but don't watch the rest of the show because it's awful).

Written by Sam Palmer