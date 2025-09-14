Iconic Wrestlers You Won't Believe Never Won A WWE World Title

Given who the current Undisputed WWE Champion is, it's only right that we kick off this list with his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes.

Despite being one of the most accomplished wrestlers of all time, WWE was never Rhodes' primary promotion. He spent almost all of his active career with the National Wrestling Alliance and the various territories that operated under the NWA umbrella, winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on three occasions. After Jim Crockett Promotions was purchased by Ted Turner, it would be rebranded was World Championship Wrestling, and for a full decade until WCW's demise in 2001, Rhodes would call WCW his home as both an in-ring performer, and an on-screen character, but in between all of that, he did have an ill-fated run with WWE.

From 1989 to 1991, Rhodes was a part of the WWE roster, but he was no longer the man NWA and JCP fans had known. He had to adapt to the cartoonish landscape of WWE, and in the process, he went from being one of the biggest draws in all of wrestling, to a dancing fool that was covered in yellow polka dots. WWE remember him as one of the greats, but at the time, they didn't think he was great enough to win the world title.