WWE HOFer Booker T Talks Backstage Environment For John Cena's Retirement Match

WWE legend Booker T was in attendance to watch John Cena's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event and has detailed the atmosphere backstage and the message he gave Cena before his match.

A whole host of WWE Hall of Famers and legends were at the Capital One Arena in Washington, which included the likes of Booker T, Mark Henry, RVD, Trish Stratus, and Haku, to name a few. On his "Hall of Fame" show, Booker T shared when he arrived at the venue and the interesting conversations he had there.

"I got there like five o'clock because I knew exactly what I was going to be doing. I was just going out to watch the match, more than anything. I was just there, you know, to support Cena. That's it. But it was cool. Me and Mark Henry, we chopped it up and kicked it. Jesse Ventura, Tyrese Haliburton, you know, we kicked it with him and his dad. I had them laughing the whole time, man. I was just telling jokes and, you know, just cracking them up."

The veteran star stated how he and Cena always related wrestling to Shakespeare, which is the pep talk he gave the 17-time world champion before he wrestled his final match.

"You know, me and John Cena, we got a connection. I had so many matches with John. I was one of the guys that was — you know, it was never about wrestling. It was always Shakespeare, you know. And him and I, we've never talked about wrestling. It's always been Shakespeare, you know, and that's what I told him right before the match. I gave him a hug, and I said, 'Shakespeare, baby. Let's get it done, one last time,'" he said.

Booker T added that he loved wrestling Cena and recalled being tasked with shaping him into the next WWE star, to eventually follow in the footsteps of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.