Bully Ray Believes John Cena Will Play An Important Role In Future WWE Storyline

Bully Ray feels that John Cena could return in the future to potentially help Cody Rhodes if he comes up against one of Cena's former opponents.

Cena will no longer wrestle in WWE, but he is still signed with WWE in an ambassadorial role and could feature on WWE television, minus his wrestling boots. Ray feels that when Rhodes is in a feud with Gunther and has some self-doubt, Cena could appear to give "The American Nightmare" a much-needed reminder of what he's all about.

"One day, Cody Rhodes is going to be face-to-face with Gunther. I don't know when. Obviously, there's the Brock stuff. Eventually, Cody Rhodes is going to come before Gunther. And by the time we get there, Gunther will have been built up to a level where he will be the immovable force, the irrefutable object, blah, blah, blah. He's going to be that guy. And Cody is going to have doubt. And Cody is going to have a problem with Gunther. And Cody is going to be down in the dumps. And Cody is going to forget where he came from. And Cody is going to have issues. And one day, like a force ghost popping up, John Cena will return at the right moment to remind Cody who he is," said Ray on "Busted Open."

Gunther, following his historic win over Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event, gloated about how he tapped out Cena on the "WWE Raw" after the show. He also seemingly teased a match with AJ Styles, who was one of Cena's opponents on his retirement tour, and also someone who is set to retire in 2026. Rhodes and Gunther haven't a long storyline yet, with their only clash with each other coming last year at Crown Jewel, where Rhodes won the Crown Jewel Championship.