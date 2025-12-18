WWE's Stephanie McMahon Opens Up About Previous Miscarriage

Stephanie McMahon has been having personal, in-depth conversations with plenty of WWE stars, from Naomi announcing her pregnancy alongside Jimmy Uso, to AJ Lee speaking about her struggles growing up, to most recently, Natalya opening up about stories in her memoir, on her podcast, "What's Your Story?" On the episode featuring Natalya, McMahon shared a personal story of her own. "The Billion Dollar Princess" opened up about a previous loss she suffered while trying to build her family with Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The women were speaking about the importance of mental health when McMahon brought up the story.

"I had a miscarriage at one point," she said. "It's devastating. You never really know until you tell someone that you had a miscarriage, and then you find out tons of women that you know who have had miscarriages. And it's just something we don't share, you know, that I think if we did talk about more it would be helpful, from a mental health standpoint as well."

They continued to speak about working through hard times and how everyone will go through something hard at one point in life, and McMahon also mentioned almost losing her husband to a "widow maker" heart attack. McMahon said it put things into perspective for her about what really matters.

"I am blessed with my husband and with my three girls," McMahon said. "We have the most incredible children. They just really are. They have such big, kind hearts. They're all so different and they're all so smart. We are truly blessed."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What's Your Story?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.