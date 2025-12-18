Drake's OVO Brand Unveils WWE Merchandise Collaboration

Earlier this week, OVO Sound, the brand started by rapper Drake, posted a photo on their Instagram story that strongly suggested the brand would be collaborating with WWE, with an official announcement set for December 19. While OVO Sound covers a lot of ground for Drake, including being his record label and the name behind a Toronto music festival, most assumed the collaboration would involve a merchandising line with OVO Clothing.

A few days later, and two days before the announcement was believed to happen, those assumptions were proven correct. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, OVO and WWE made their collaboration official by announcing the OVO x WWE Collection, which the post describe as "Built from the moves that made history." The collection will be made available for purchase on December 19, explaining why the date was included in the original post.

Photos providing a first look at the collection suggests that most of the gear is related to WWE's Attitude Era days. Among the selections were a light pink Bret Hart t-shirt, a hockey jersey featuring Hart's "Hitman" logo and the OVO Owl logo, an OVO 3:16 hoodie referencing Steve Austin's classic catchphrase, an "October's Very Own" t-shirt featuring an Austin style skull, an Undertaker t-shirt featuring the OVO Owl logo, and "Brahama Bull" Rock t-shirt. It is unclear if these are the only items available in the OVO x WWE Collection, or if more will be revealed tomorrow when it's made available.

Aside from these announcements by OVO, Drake has yet to publicly comment on his new relationship with WWE. The rapper has generally not been associated with wrestling, though he was seen in attendance at WWE Elimination Chamber this past February, which took place out of Drake's hometown of Toronto, Canada.