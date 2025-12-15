Drake's OVO Teases WWE Collaboration

Ever since his infamous rap beef with Kendrick Lamar that many fans felt ended strongly in Lamar's favor, former "Degrassi" star and rapper Drake has kept a lesser profile, even if he hasn't truly retreated into the shadows. But now he'll be someone who will be on the minds of wrestling fans after a tease involving Drake and WWE.

On its Instagram story on Monday, Drake's OVO Sound posted a photo of a WWE Championship hanging from a turnbuckle pad, right above OVO's owl logo. Right below that was the date December 19, 2025, strongly suggesting that a collaboration between Drake and WWE would be announced this weekend.

Known as the name of Drake's independent record label, OVO has largely come to represent Drake's overall brand, being used as the name of an annual music festival, OVO Fest, in Drake's home city Toronto, Canada, and the name of the clothing line, OVO Clothing. Though it remains to be seen how the WWE/Drake working relationship takes form, speculation will likely center around OVO Clothing, which in the past has collaborated with organizations such as the NFL, NBA, NCAA, NHL, Red Bull Racing, Air Jordan, and soccer club FC Barcelona.

Though this is the first known collaboration between Drake and WWE, the two sides have been associated with each other before. The rapper was on hand for WWE Elimination Chamber this past February in Toronto, where he watched John Cena, The Rock, and fellow rapper Travis Scott attack Cody Rhodes, turning Cena heel for the first time in two decades. Drake was also briefly connected to wrestling in 2022, when former WWE star Parker Boudreaux teased a collaboration with Drake that ultimately never came to pass.