TNA's Leon Slater Reacts To Recent Title Win & Major WWE Opportunity

Going into 2025, TNA star Leon Slater seemed poised to break out from being a promising UK prospect. That's exactly what he did; as the year comes to a close, Slater finds himself as the youngest TNA X-Division Champion in history, is set to challenge for the NXT Championship at New Year's Evil to start 2026, and this past weekend teamed with Je'Von Evans to face AJ Styles and Dragon Lee at Saturday Night's Main Event, which was also the site of John Cena's last ever match.

Appearing on "TheA2theK Wrestling Show" just days before SNME, Slater was asked about his breakout year and his X-Division Championship win back in the summer. The 21 year old acknowledged that everything was a bit of a blur in some regards.

"It's been crazy man," Slater said. "Like, even just zooming in on that moment itself...forgetting the AJ Styles stuff happens afterwards, forgetting the whole run that I've been on. Like, just the moment of becoming the youngest X-Division Champion of all time, with my family in the crowd in a big, big arena, which at the time was the most attended Slammiversary, you know?

"It's one of those things where you always kind of picture it and you always see it, for myself I did at least. And I almost liken it to the birth of your first child, you know what I'm saying? You always imagine what it would be like to have your son, have your daughter, and when they finally come there, it's like 'Oh. Well, what the hell do I do now?' So it was a very, very surreal moment, and I'm glad I was surrounded by such good people when it happened."