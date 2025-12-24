Bully Ray Fears This WWE Heel Group Could Become Fan Favorites On Raw

Bully Ray has been mighty impressed by a duo on "WWE Raw," and feels that, despite being heels, they might get cheers from the fans.

Ray recently spoke with Nic Nemeth on "Busted Open" about The Vision, specifically Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Nemeth argued that both stars have a "cool" factor about them, which almost makes him want to cheer them, which Ray agreed with.

"You're right, it's dangerous. I want to like these guys. They haven't done anything that makes me go, 'You're a scumbag. I know you're a scumbag because you speared and Tsunamied Seth Rollins, but we don't really like Seth Rollins that much, thus we're going to cheer you for it.' So it really is shaky ground because I can see the people liking those two, especially Bron. I can see the people liking them real damn quick," Ray said.

The WWE Hall of Famer compared Breakker's aura and presence to that of his father, Rick Steiner, and his uncle, Scott Steiner, while noting that Reed feels like a throwback to a bygone era of wrestling.

"It almost sounds like they're gonna have a bigger problem on their hands than they possibly realize because the first thing that you thought of when you saw Bron getting out of the SUV was Scott Steiner, WCW, as the champion, looking jacked and cool," he added. "He's got everything you can possibly ask for — the physical ability, he's the athlete, he looks the part, he talks the part, whenever he says anything, I can hear his dad and his uncle, there's that coolness factor, that swag, he's just a bad motherf**ker. And then there's Bronson, who, personally, I love the throwback big man, who's agile and can go off the top rope and just hit big splashes all night long."

Ray sees great potential in Breakker, recently urging WWE to throw him into the deep end, while also asserting how WWE may have given Breakker the freedom to cut his own promos, to highlight the promotion's confidence in him.