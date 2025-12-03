Bully Ray Says It's Time To 'Quit F***ing Around' With This WWE Star After Raw Promo

Since casting Seth Rollins out of The Vision in October, Bron Breakker has made his next goal very clear: capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by CM Punk. After pinning Punk at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Breakker now has the opportunity to do just that, and according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also see if he truly stacks up in the main event scene.

"Throw [Breakker] in the deep end," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Let's see what happens. Boom! Let's quit f***ing around here. Throw him in the deep end. Let's see what you got, kid. That's it. There's no thought process. You've been doing great. Let's go. Let's see what you got."

Based on Breakker's intense promo on "WWE Raw" this week, Ray is now convinced that the second-generation wrestler should specifically "destroy" Punk in their world title clash, which is slated for January 5. "I would have no problem with [Breakker beating Punk in 30 seconds] because it's ... shock and awe. Absolute obliteration and destruction of CM Punk in this kid's biggest match to date, you would be sitting back going, 'What the frick just happened?'"

To illustrate the magnitude of Breakker potentially and quickly defeating "The Second City Saint," Ray pointed to the millions of dropped jaws that followed Goldberg's 90-second conquering of Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series 2016. Should Breakker mirror that on "Raw," Ray believes fans will be similarly stunned, with Breakker career's then being taken to the next level. On the other hand, Ray says Punk, an established top babyface, would gain even more momentum and sympathy from the WWE Universe.