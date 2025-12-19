WWE Reportedly Producing John Cena Retirement Documentary

On December 13, John Cena marked the end of his in-ring career with one final match against "The Ring General" GUNTHER and a subsequent celebration alongside his WWE colleagues and bosses. Per a new report, fans will soon be able to re-live this series of events — centered in Washington, D.C's Capital One Arena at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event – and more through an upcoming project.

"WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select" reports that Cena's retirement will be focal point of a future documentary, which is tentatively circling a mid-2026 release. Regarding the documentary's digital destination, rumors currently suggest the Peacock streaming service, though nothing has been formally confirmed as of now. Nevertheless, documentary crews were said to be on hand at Saturday Night's Main Event to film content for the production.

In his outing against GUNTHER, Cena endured an intense series of clotheslines and a string of sleeper holds, the latter of which he eventually tapped out to. In between, though, Cena showed signs of life when he delivered his final Five Knuckle Shuffles and Attitude Adjustments.

Across 25 years with WWE, Cena racked up a record-breaking 17 world championships. By defeating Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Title last month, Cena cemented himself as a Grand Slam Champion as well. Now in his in-ring retirement, Cena will continue to work with WWE for at least another five years through his role as a company ambassador. According to Cena, this will likely be the extent of his wrestling-related work moving forward as he fully intends to keep his wrestling sneakers on the shelf for good.