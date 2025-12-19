AEW Star MVP Compares Leadership Styles Of Tony Khan & WWE's Triple H

In 2024, MVP officially moved to All Elite Wrestling, leaving behind his second run with WWE. In both companies, MVP has served as on-screen manager and occasional in-ring performer. Behind-the-scenes, though, MVP indicates that the atmospheres are much different.

While appearing on "Q101," MVP contrasted the leadership styles of AEW CEO Tony Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who oversee their respective company's creative departments. "[Tony Khan] allows a lot more input," MVP said. "Tony, he has his vision that he wants and he works with the talent and allows a lot more input from the talent into what creative path is going to happen. Whereas [Triple H], he is a little bit more dictatorial, emphasis on d***. It's 'This is what we're doing and this is how it's going to be and this is what I want.' Whereas Tony could say, 'Well, this is what I want.' And you can say, 'Okay, Tony, but what about if we put this on it?” Tony invites the input. Whereas with [Triple H], there's only a handful of people that I would say are allowed to have that kind of input."

According to MVP, Khan not only embraces creative ideas from others, but also seems to be a generally more embracing human being as well. Together, MVP says that fosters an overall better working environment for AEW in comparison to his former home of WWE.

Recently, MVP confirmed that he will remain in AEW for quite a while longer after signing an extension with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Currently, he is aligned with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin as a fellow member of The Hurt Syndicate, previously known as The Hurt Business in WWE.

