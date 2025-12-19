Matt Hardy: Botch Is 'An AEW Word'

In the world outside the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the word "botch" carries a negative connotation in the industry. But for Hardy, "botch" is an opportunity for growth. No one is perfect, and the word is well-known but rarely used unless you work in AEW. The former 11-time WWE/NXT Tag Team Champion explains what he means by this.

"I feel like it's an AEW word," the current TNA World Tag Team Champion said on his podcast. "The [Young] Bucks like it a lot...I feel like that mentality, like, 'Oh, my God, it was a botch,' or whatever else like that...you would never hear it in WWE."

Hardy joined WWE and TNA's top competitor in the spring of 2020 and remained there for four years before returning to TNA for the second time in his career. When WWE's multi-year partnership with TNA began earlier this year, Matt and his brother, Jeff, made several appearances through the portal, even winning the coveted WWE NXT Tag Team titles. The Hardys are now in their fourth reign with the TNA Tag Titles after winning them at Slammiversary this past July. They currently hold the second-longest title reigns (538 as of this report), behind The Latin American Xchange (Ortiz and Mike Santana) at 662 days.

