Gunther Elaborates On AJ Styles Interaction During WWE Raw

"The Ring General" GUNTHER has now retired two WWE legends, John Cena and Goldberg, both at different iterations of Saturday Night's Main Event, and fans are wondering if he's set his sights on any other stars looking to retire in the coming years after making Cena tap out in the middle of the ring. GUNTHER and AJ Styles, the latter of whom has been open about 2026 being his retirement year, had a face-to-face Monday on "WWE Raw" after GUNTHER cut a scathing promo on Cena and said he "tapped out like a b****" while also running down the fans. He recently appeared on an episode of "The Masked Man Show" and talked about his plans for the future, and whether or not "The Phenomenal One" is on his "hit list."

"I don't really have a list, but, AJ? Yeah," GUNTHER said, who couldn't resist getting in an in-character jab. "I've never wrestled AJ before and I think it would be a great one. AJ is definitely one of the best cruiserweight wrestlers TNA history. So, we shall see."

After cutting his promo to open the episode of the red brand, GUNTHER was sent home by "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce. When he went to leave, that's when he was confronted by Styles, who was waiting by the car. As he was pulling out of the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, he hit Cena's "You Can't See Me" taunt toward Styles before he sped off.

