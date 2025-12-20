Damian Priest Opens WWE SmackDown With Heartfelt Career Send Off To John Cena

Damian Priest is still locked in his feud with Aleister Black and Zelina Vega on "WWE SmackDown," but "The Archer of Infamy" took some time to thank the now-retired John Cena to open Friday's pre-taped episode of the blue brand. It was Priest who opened the show and welcomed the crowd in Hershey, Pennsylvania to the action.

He said he was glad to hear their energy, as he knew it had been a rough few days after seeing Cena's in-ring career come to an end at Saturday Night's Main Event. The crowd booed at the fact, as many fans were unhappy over the ending of the match, with Cena tapping out clean to GUNTHER in the middle of the ring. Priest said he agreed with that emotion, and called Cena, "without a shadow of a doubt," the greatest of all time who inspired many. Priest then led the crowd in a "Thank you Cena" chant.

Priest then continued to cut a promo about his feud with Black and Vega being over and said business was handled, as he and his "Terror Twin" Rhea Ripley beat the husband and wife duo last week in the mixed tag team main event of "SmackDown." That brought out Vega, however, and the segment ended in a brawl, with Black sending Priest through a table at ringside.