WINC Match Spotlight: Samoa Joe Vs. Swerve Strickland Vs. Hangman Page, AEW Revolution 2024

Joe was defending the title for his first truly major defense, having only fended off Hook within nine minutes beforehand. Page was on a skewed, very Drew McIntyre-esque road back to the World Championship by any means necessary, further driven by spite and vengeance against Strickland for all he had done to him. And though Strickland was coming out of the proverbial heel tunnel, the crowd was more than ready for him to become World Champion at long last. It was a heel, a tweener, and a babyface, each with their own unique argument for winning or losing the match. And doubling up with that, they just so happened to be three of the best workers in the company as well.

It was said in the previous WINC Match Spotlight and it remains as true for this one: three-way matches aren't limited by the balancing of believable fallibility and escalation in excitement. One man kicking out of finishers and surviving by the skin of his teeth with every move can start to numb the impact of said finishers. But when you have a juggling between competitors, delivering and taking finishers with the third acting as the stop-gap. It, in a manner of speaking, coats each man in a plot armor that flows with the action. One can survive a fall without even moving an inch because the onus is on another competitor to stop it.

That element was on full display during this match quite early on, Joe working Page over with a powerbomb feeding into an STF only broken up by Strickland. Later, Page pulled the referee out of the ring as Strickland had Joe beat with the Swerve Stomp. But that in itself fed into the story of the match as well; Page was desperate and acted as such, pulling the referee out of the match to spite Strickland, hitting him with the belt and then hitting Buckshot Lariats to Joe.