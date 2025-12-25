4 WWE Wrestlers Who Won Their Last Match

When The Undertaker lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33, it was believed that he had wrestled his last match after he left his boots and hat in the ring. However, "The Deadman" was so unhappy with his performance that he chose to wrestle occasionally throughout the next three years; unfortunately most of thefollowing matches either disappointed or ended in disaster. Therefore, when The Undertaker had the opportunity to compete against one of the most reliable professional wrestlers in the world, he not only exceeded expectations, but did so in a stipulation that had never been done before.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing WWE to deliver their programming without fans, the company wisely started to experiment with cinematic matches, which perfectly suited The Undertaker's character. Heading into WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles was looking to be only the third Superstar in history to defeat "The Phenom" at WWE's biggest show of the year, but after a surprisingly entertaining battle in a Boneyard Match, The Undertaker emerged victorious.

After his clash with Styles was deemed a success, the WWE Hall Of Famer decided to officially retire, having felt comfortable with his performance in the Boneyard Match. Many fans today still believe that The Undertaker should've returned to wrestle his final match in front of a live audience, but the 60-year-old has admitted that his body won't allow him to deliver a performance that's acceptable.