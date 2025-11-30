Shawn Michaels Regrets Stepping Into The Ring For This High-Profile Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has one of the most decorated and celebrated careers in the history of WWE. "The Heartbreak Kid" is cited by many fans, as well as some of his peers, as the greatest WWE Superstar ever, and ended up having not one, but two iconic spells with the company. After The Rockers disbanded, Michaels flew solo right around the time when WWE needed to shift away from larger athletes due to the well-documented steroid trial, leading to him reaping the benefits and becoming the company's top star throughout most of the 1990s. After a four-year stint away from the ring, where he recovered from a back injury and dedicated his life to religion, he returned in 2002 and had another eight years in the spotlight.

Cast your minds back to the beginning of 2010. Michaels is still lingering around the main event scene in WWE, but has become burdened with the fact that he came within millimeters of ending The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania winning streak at WrestleMania 25. He put the call out for a rematch, to which "The Deadman" declined, meaning that Michaels would have to take matters into his own hands. He failed to win the 2010 Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at Taker's World Heavyweight Championship, so he decided to cost him the title at Elimination Chamber 2010, leaving "The Deadman" with no choice but to finally accept HBK's challenge, but only if Michaels promised to retire if he lost at WrestleMania 26.

Unlike WrestleMania 25, The Undertaker's match with Shawn Michaels main evented WrestleMania 26, and it was another classic bout between the two men, but despite giving everything he had, Michaels was left looking at the lights in Phoenix. He lost the match and was forced to retire, which ended up being one of the few wrestling retirements that actually stuck, making "The Heartbreak Kid's" career stand above many of his peers in the process...until 2018.