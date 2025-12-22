Kevin Nash Explains Why He Won't Cut Ties With WWE Despite Differing Politics

While WWE's connection to President of the United States Donald Trump has always been polarizing within its fanbase, it hadn't caused any split between the promotion and its wrestlers, current, or former. That changed last week when WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley announced he would be distancing himself from WWE, citing their continued association with Trump in the wake of Trump's comments regarding the death of Rob Reiner. And some wondered if Foley could be the first of many former WWE talents who distanced themselves from WWE as a result.

One WWE Hall of Famer that won't be following in Foley's footsteps is Kevin Nash. Discussing Foley's break from WWE on the latest "Kliq This," Nash, a frequent Trump critic in his own right, admitted he understood Foley's position and how Foley felt. But despite that, Nash seemed to have no motivation to part ways with WWE, in large part because of his close relationship with both Paul Levesque and Linda McMahon, despite their differing politics.

"I look at the McMahon/Levesque, I look at them as family," Nash said. "Like, that's it. They're just family to me. And...Linda and I, Linda knows what my political views are...they're my Republican family, you know? But they're family."

Nash also admitted that, despite WWE's Trump connections, the promotion hadn't allowed those political leanings to seep into WWE programming enough to influence his viewing habits. He also seemed to imply that his WWE Legend's deal wasn't worth giving up over political differences.

"What am I supposed to do?" Nash said. "I'm going to give up revenue? I'm going to give up revenue, for what?"

