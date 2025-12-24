Jimmy Uso Offers Explanation For Underwhelming WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Against Jey

WWE WrestleMania 40 is largely remembered for night two's main event, which saw Cody Rhodes finally defeat Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Some fans might prefer the first night's main event, where The Rock returned to the ring for his first full match in more than a decade. Meanwhile, the clash between brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso was meant to be a high note on night one, but the match was seen as underwhelming by many.

Looking back on the bout, Jimmy explained what he thinks ultimately went wrong. "It was just time. When you got two twin brothers that finally get together, they're going against each other, man, this meant a lot to us, both of us. So we thought we was going to get to cook, man!" he opined during an interview on the "Cheap Heat" podcast. Jimmy noted that the storyline was supposed to have depth, and that he and his brother had grown so much in the years since debuting that he wasn't happy with what they were given in the end.

"No matter ... how much time we got ... understand this, brother: don't let that take away from this moment. It's me and you in there. It's WrestleMania," Jimmy said, noting that today he's happy and blessed, so he couldn't be taken off his high horse, but he had to remind Jey to think positively about the situation. "He be like: 'Man, they know, they know we can cook, man! They scared to give us 30! They scared to give us 30, dog! We're about to steal that!'"