Jimmy Uso Offers Explanation For Underwhelming WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Against Jey
WWE WrestleMania 40 is largely remembered for night two's main event, which saw Cody Rhodes finally defeat Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Some fans might prefer the first night's main event, where The Rock returned to the ring for his first full match in more than a decade. Meanwhile, the clash between brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso was meant to be a high note on night one, but the match was seen as underwhelming by many.
Looking back on the bout, Jimmy explained what he thinks ultimately went wrong. "It was just time. When you got two twin brothers that finally get together, they're going against each other, man, this meant a lot to us, both of us. So we thought we was going to get to cook, man!" he opined during an interview on the "Cheap Heat" podcast. Jimmy noted that the storyline was supposed to have depth, and that he and his brother had grown so much in the years since debuting that he wasn't happy with what they were given in the end.
"No matter ... how much time we got ... understand this, brother: don't let that take away from this moment. It's me and you in there. It's WrestleMania," Jimmy said, noting that today he's happy and blessed, so he couldn't be taken off his high horse, but he had to remind Jey to think positively about the situation. "He be like: 'Man, they know, they know we can cook, man! They scared to give us 30! They scared to give us 30, dog! We're about to steal that!'"
While Jimmy Uso made the best with their 9-minute match, he's keen for another clash
Jimmy further claimed that when he heard that he was supposed let his brother win, he even tried to push for the match to be squash instead, just to elevate Jey even further. "He was like, 'Nah, we need something. We got to give them a little something!'" he recalled Jey saying, but remembered that the timing would still have gotten the better of them. "We can't even cook the way y'all want us to cook. They ain't ready for it, I said they ain't ready for the squash!"
Despite this, Jimmy is still open to competing against his brother down the line, especially since the WrestleMania 40 match left him with a sour taste in his mouth. "You know, this Bloodline conflict? It's always cooking. People like when we have conflict in the Bloodline, for some reason!" he pointed out. "This whole attitude with brothers? You know, don't mistake 'Big' Jim's kindness for weakness, you know? ... I ain't got too many steps to give to take back, no more. It's not that time for me to put the foot down."
He noted that he once had a conversation with Jey where he drew a line in the sand, and expressed that he doesn't want to get to the point where he dislikes his brother, since that'll lead to conflict. "Sometimes he need to be smacked across the head, smacked – you know what I'm saying – to wake up a little bit," he suggested.
