The Expensive Bribe Someone Offered Hulk Hogan's Opponent If They Played Dirty

Fans of both Sheik and Hogan will know that the two wrestlers had history with Gagne and the AWA. Following a successful amateur wrestling career, Sheik broke into pro wrestling via the AWA, training with Gagne and becoming one of the top heels in the promotion during the 1970s. Meanwhile, Hogan arrived in the AWA in the early 1980s, fresh off a heel run during his first WWE stint and an appearance in the blockbuster film "Rocky III." It was under Gagne's stewardship that Hogan began to show signs of becoming the force he'd be in wrestling, quickly rising up the ranks as AWA's most popular babyface, even though political reasons kept him from becoming Heavyweight Champion. It was that popularity that eventually led to WWE bringing Hogan back, and it's understandable to see how Hogan spurning AWA for WWE would upset Gagne, and perhaps lead to something drastic.

Still, given Hogan's penchant for fibs, Gagne turning to his old protege to break Hogan's leg in the crowning moment of his career seems like something that shouldn't hold up. But for once, Hogan has a corroborating witness in none other than the Iron Sheik himself. In a 2015 "Talk is Jericho" appearance, Sheik confirmed that he was contacted by Gagne the night before the Hogan match, and was offered $100,000 to break Hogan's leg and not drop the title to him. Sheik further says that Gagne offered him a job back in AWA, saying he would "take care" of Sheik, and that fellow NWA promoter, Jim Crockett, would do the same. As history shows, Sheik ultimately refused the offer, and instead told Vince McMahon Sr. and Jr. about the conversation the next day. Given Sheik's hostility towards Hogan in later years, some may be surprised that Sheik refused to make a different kind of history by humiliating the Hulkster. But as Sheik told it, his decision to not go rogue had less to do with Hogan, and more to do with his respect towards the McMahons. And thus, Hulkamania was born.