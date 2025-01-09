Everyone's Making The Same Iron Sheik Joke After Hulk Hogan Mercilessly Booed

The Netflix debut of "WWE Raw" was highlighted by appearances from some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, The Undertaker, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and many more appearing live in Los Angeles, California. Nearly all of the performers in attendance received their desired reaction, save for one of the biggest stars of WWE's heyday — Hulk Hogan.

Hogan made his entrance alongside longtime friend and onscreen manager Jimmy Hart about two-thirds of the way through the episode, with the crowd initially reacting positively to Hogan's theme music, "Real American." However, once that music stopped and Hogan began talking, the crowd turned and began raining boos upon the retired wrestler. Though he looked slightly thrown off, Hogan pushed through and delivered a promo advertising his Real American Beer, which WWE recently became a sponsor and part-owner of. He and Hart then turned around and returned backstage.

There are various possible reasons for the crowd's overwhelmingly negative reaction to Hogan, from his presence at the Republican National Convention in 2024 to the infamous scandal that saw Hogan recorded using racial slurs. No matter the reasons, what's certain is that the LA crowd was firmly against Hogan, and it caught the attention of mainstream outlets and social media users. Many online wound up making similar jokes by invoking one of Hogan's old rivals, The Iron Sheik (real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri).

Most variations of the joke involve the late Iron Sheik looking down on Hogan's segment from the afterlife, laughing at his enemy's misfortune. Though he died in 2023, the official X account of The Iron Sheik is still going strong, with several inflammatory posts aimed at Hogan over the course of this week.

"Through thick and thin Hulk Hogan go f**k yourself," said one post.