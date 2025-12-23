Tony Khan Comments On Yearly Holiday Timing Of AEW's Continental Classic Tournament

The holiday season is always an exciting one for AEW as the Continental Classic tournament becomes one of the company's main focuses as the calendar year draws to a close. The round robin competition has produced some of the best TV matches in the history of AEW since it was first introduced in 2023, and has become something many fans look forward to at the end of each year.

However, with certain events like All In and Forbidden Door being moved to different months in 2025, could the Continental Classic be moved to a different part of the AEW calendar? During the recent media call to promote AEW Worlds End 2025, AEW President Tony Khan admitted that the possibility of moving the tournament is interesting, but that the tournament being such a talking point at such a busy time of the year is very important for the shows in which tournament matches take place on.

"It's a very interesting thought..." Khan said. "Certainly, I think it's really nice to have awesome programming around the holidays, and also I think it does, if you want to have a very glass-half-full perspective on some of the benefits when it could be a challenging time to bring viewers in around the holidays, I think it gives an attraction to the shows. It provides something really strong, when even though there might be other aspects of the holidays that are very, very important, like spending time with your family, which is first and foremost for so many people, and rightfully so, and when there are a lot of important things outside of professional wrestling to also be doing around the holidays, I love that there's awesome AEW wrestling that is a draw for people."

AEW have gone one step further over the past two years as the annual Christmas episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" have taken place in the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, with the final league matches of the Continental Classic being the focal point of "Collision" in particular.