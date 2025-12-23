Mark Henry Believes Major WWE Star Might Soon Be Lost To The 'Dark Side'

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been a beloved babyface over the last two years, but that could all change soon, as per Mark Henry.

Henry recently analyzed Rhodes' promo to "WWE SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis, where Rhodes dared Aldis to fire him and claimed that Aldis worked for him, and not the other way around. Henry's "Busted Open" colleague Bully Ray has stated several times that Rhodes has a dark side, which Henry now acknowledges.

"It's been a long time since we heard the guy that's the leader, the guy that you so-called QB1, that we call the franchise, come out and make an announcement that that's who he is. It sounded very heelish. I know that our compadre Bully Ray has been saying for years now, damn man, Cody, he's not quite Dusty. He's got some bad Darth Vader Sith tendencies. And after tonight, Bully, I see it," said Henry on "Busted Open." "Like, that's not what the hero does. And yes, it's okay to have an edge. And maybe it's the fact that Drew McIntyre is bringing this side of Cody out."

Henry feels that Drew McIntyre is pushing Rhodes to bring out his real side and warns that if "The American Nightmare" isn't able to find his own identity, he could very well turn heel soon.

"The way that he's [McIntyre] pushing Cody's buttons, if Cody don't find his own identity soon, we might lose Cody to the dark side," Henry added. "I know that everybody says that there's some bad guy in everybody. And I truly do believe that. I truly believe there is a monster in everybody. How you bring it out is to continue to allow Drew McIntyre to antagonize the dark side."

The WWE Hall of Famer argued that Rhodes is no longer the babyface he once was, stating that his character is a bit "tarnished" and that he's on the fence. Henry was also somewhat taken aback by what Rhodes said in his promo to Aldis.