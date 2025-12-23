Jim Ross Says He's 'Feeling Better,' Teases Commentary Return At AEW Worlds End

Thanks to his ongoing health issues, Jim Ross has been seen less and less in AEW this year, having last appeared all the way back at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door in August. But last month, Ross revealed he's on the mend, and was hoping to be back in the booth for AEW events shortly, even confirming he'd be on hand for AEW's upcoming "Dynamite" taping in Tulsa.

With AEW Worlds End only a few days away, fans are now wondering if Ross could be part of that show. On the most recent episode of "Grilling JR," the Hall of Fame announcer neither confirmed nor denied he'd be there, but once again suggested that fans would be seeing him sooner than later. He also reaffirmed just how much he still enjoys announcing for AEW when he can.

"I'm having a blast working for AEW," Ross said. "Now that my health is better, you'll be seeing more of me on AEW I think. I'll certainly continue to work the PPV's. Until recently...I hadn't felt well enough to travel and then go out and do a show. And the way Tony's using me, and the way he's booking me is perfect. I do the main events. And I'm honored to do that, and help get guys over and all that stuff, and have fun. I have fun doing this. I'm an old timer, but I'm still getting to play. And I'm blessed to be able to do that, and very thankful."

While Ross' Worlds End status is unknown, if nothing else, he's very excited for the AEW World Championship four-way match between Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, "Hangman" Adam Page and MJF.

"This is an All-Star game man," Ross said. "This is a career maker, a money maker...and as weaselly as he is, and he reminds me so much of Paul Heyman at times, but I'm not going to say that MJF's not going to walk away with the title, with a smile on his face."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription