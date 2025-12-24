WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership Report: 12/15/2025

"WWE Raw" has once again not featured in the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix for the third time since its Netflix debut at the start of the year.

The December 15 edition of "Raw," which aired after John Cena's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event, did not make Netflix's global top 10 list. However, it ranked among the 10 most-watched shows of the week in the United States. Due to it not featuring in the global top 10 charts, we don't have a viewership number for that week's show.

The red brand ranked #7 in the US Netflix charts, as well as in Canada, Trinidad & Tobago, and Bolivia, as per Netflix. "Man Vs Baby: Season 1," "Emily in Paris: Season 5," and the fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua ranked in the global top 3 for the week between December 15 and December 21. Meanwhile, in the US, the two shows and boxing fight, as well as "Stranger Things 5," "Sean Combs: The Reckoning: Season 1," and "Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable..." were ahead of "Raw" for the week.

The previous week's show just narrowly entered the global top 10 charts, ranking at #10, and drew an audience of 2.5 million views for the week. Two other episodes of Raw, the November 24 and December 1 editions, also failed to make Netflix's global top 10 charts. The December 15 "Raw" began with a gloating Gunther, who rubbed it into the faces of the fans about defeating their hero, John Cena. The show also featured two title matches, the WWE Women's Intercontinental and WWE Women's World Championship matches, and ended with the reveal of the masked man, which turned out to be Austin Theory.