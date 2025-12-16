WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/8/2025

For the weeks of November 24 and December 1, WWE entered uncharted territory when it came to "WWE Raw," which failed to rank in Netflix's global top ten for the first time in the show's 11 month run on the streaming service. This resulted in viewership data for the red brand being unavailable for two weeks straight, and some wondering how long it would be before "Raw" found itself back in the top ten.

As it turns out, the December 8th "Raw" would buck the trend. Wrestlenomics reports that the episode did rank in Netflix's global top ten, ultimately placing 10th. This allowed "Raw's" viewership data to be made available, with the show drawing 2.5 million views over the course of the week, and 4.4 million hours viewed. "Raw" also showed improvement in the domestic top ten, jumping up to 5th place after placing 9th the previous two weeks.

Due to the lack of data from November 24 and December 1, it is unclear how the show stacked up against the viewership of those episodes. However, numbers were down across the board compared to the November 17 episode, with views falling from 3.1 million, and hours viewed down from 5.8 million. The 2.5 million global views is the lowest documented viewership "Raw" has done since November 3, while hours viewed was the lowest it had been in the last five months.

The final "Raw" before John Cena's retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event saw his opponent, GUNTHER, cut a promo on the match, vowing to make Cena tap out, a promise he would fulfill. "Raw" also featured several appearances by the mysterious masked man associated with The Vision, as he helped the stable attack Rey Mysterio and LA Knight, the latter whom was wiped out in a vicious backstage assault. One week later, the masked man was revealed to be a returning Austin Theory.