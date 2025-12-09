WWE Raw Fails To Rank In Netflix Viewership Global Top 10 For Second Consecutive Week

Last week, a first time occurrence happened regarding "WWE Raw's" viewership, as the November 24 episode became the first in WWE's short time on Netflix to not have any viewership data available. That was because "Raw" failed to crack Netflix's global top ten rankings for English speaking TV shows, something that appeared to be brought upon by the influx of new content added to Netflix that week, including a new Kevin Hart comedy special and the fifth season of "Stranger Things."

Unfortunately for WWE, it was not a one week trend. Wrestlenomics reports that the December 1 edition of "Raw" also didn't rank in Netflix's global top ten rankings, meaning that for the second straight week, no viewership data will be made available. Much like last week, it would appear that "Stranger Things" would be among the biggest culprits, as all five seasons of the show were said to dominate the top ten.

Whereas Hart's special hurt WWE the previous week, the December 1 episode was hurt by another comedian in Matt Rife. Rife's "Unwrapped: A Christmas Crowd Work Special" debuted one day after "Raw," and would wind up finishing 10th globally with 4.5 million views over the week, numbers that would be well above "Raw's" usually weekly viewership. In one bit of good news, "Raw" did remain ranked in the US rankings, finishing 9th.

"Raw" featured the fall out from Survivor Series a few days earlier, and the continuation of the Last Time is Now tournament, with GUNTHER and LA Knight defeating Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso respectively to move on to the tournament finals. The show also featured Bron Breakker cutting arguably the most notable promo of his career to this point, challenging CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on the first "Raw" of 2026.