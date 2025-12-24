AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership Report: 12/17/2025

"AEW Dynamite" showed a minuscule decline in overall viewership and the key demographic ratings, as AEW builds towards its final pay-per-view, Worlds End.

The December 17 edition of Dynamite saw its viewership dip to 511,000 from 516,000 the previous week, according to "Wrestlenomics," marking a 1 percent decline. Last week's show, which was taped in Manchester, England, also fell by 0.01 in the key demographic ratings, from 0.09 to 0.08. The show's average viewership in England was slightly above the four-week average of 504,000, while it was 0.02 lower than the same metric in the ratings.

The AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash featured two Continental Classic league matches, with wins for Jon Moxley and PAC, while The Elite won the $1,000,000 Trios match. The last match on the show was the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal, where Ricochet and Bandido emerged as the final two.

Last week's show was the first time that "Dynamite" was taped in England, while its sister show, "Collision," was taped right after "Dynamite" went off the air. This coming week's "Dynamite" will also be a taped show, but this time the show returns to American shores as it will air from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This week's show will feature the Dynamite Diamond Ring final, as well as a host of Continental Classic matches, ahead of the final at Worlds End.