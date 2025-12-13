AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership Report: 12/10/2025

December is always a busy month for AEW as the company looks to wrap up the calendar year in style, and that was evident with the Winter Is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite" that aired on December 10. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron became the first-ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kazuchika Okada picked up three points each in the Continental Classic, and Samoa Joe made his first defense of the AEW Men's World Championship as he defeated Eddie Kingston.

With so much action on the show, those in AEW would be hoping for a boost in viewership and that's what the company got. According to both Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider, the 2025 Winter Is Coming edition of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 516,000 viewers, marking a 4% increase on the 496,000 viewers the December 3 episode averaged. While the figure is 2% lower than the trailing four week average which currently sits at 525,000 viewers, it is the highest average viewership "Dynamite" has earned since the Blood and Guts episode that aired on November 12.

As viewership rose, the number in the 18-49 demographic remained steady as "Dynamite" posted a 0.09 for the second week in a row. With that said, 0.09 is 18% lower than the trailing four week average of 0.11, and due to the competition "Dynamite" faced on the night, the show failed to place in the top five for the Wednesday night prime time cable rankings.

AEW will be taking "Dynamite" across the pond next week for their annual Holiday Bash special, which will take place in Manchester, England for the very first time. The Elite will reunite for the first time in over two years against The Don Callis Family, FTR will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Bang Bang Gang, the Continental Classic tournament will continue, and the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal will also make its return.