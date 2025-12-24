Update On Anna Jay's AEW Contract Status

AEW star Anna Jay was in the headlines in November 2025 as it was reported that her contract with AEW would be expiring in the near future. This news broke shortly after herself and Tay Melo were eliminated in the first round of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament, with many people believing that TayJay were eliminated so early because Jay was leaving the company. That wasn't the case, and in a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, more details about her contract have come to light.

According to Fightful Select, Jay's current contract actually has a little bit more time on it than originally expected, with the new report claiming that her deal will expire in the Spring of 2026. As far as what Jay will do, she is reportedly open to exploring her options, something that is known within the AEW locker room as Jay was hoping to be a part of the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match back in November but wasn't chosen. TayJay have not been on TV since being eliminated from the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament, but Fightful weren't able to confirm if the early elimination or not being chosen for Blood and Guts had anything to do with her current contract situation.

Jay has worked hard over the past few years to get herself into a position where she can be featured more regularly on AEW programming. 2024 was her biggest year from an in-ring standpoint as she took the chance to compete in the STARDOM 5 Star Grand Prix in August to gain more experience, and this paid off for her as she subsequently picked up a win over then AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May, who she feuded with that November.

She also challenged Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship, and made appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling leading into 2025. However, she has not had the same success in 2025 as her biggest win this year has been in a tag team match alongside Harley Cameron on "The Buy-In" portion of Double or Nothing, where they defeated Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.