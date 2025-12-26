Eric Bischoff Compares GUNTHER Retiring John Cena In WWE To Iconic WCW Moment

John Cena losing in his final match has attracted criticism, but WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is a fan of the finish and compared it to a historic moment in WCW.

While speaking on the "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff began by stating that he predicted such a finish and feels that there is a lot of value in Gunther defeating John Cena. He drew parallels between the crowd reaction at the last Saturday Night's Main Event and the night that saw Hulk Hogan shock fans by turning heel.

"I completely saw the value in the finish, and I understood the finish, and I was extremely impressed with the finish of that match because it achieved exactly what any good head of creative would want to achieve. If you look at the crowd reaction — and WWE does such a great job, especially in your post-production, of allowing you to see how people reacted in real time to that finish — go back and look at some of those crowd reactions and go back to 1996," he said. "If you go back and you look at the crowd reactions to Hogan turning heel, and you go back and look at the crowd reactions to Gunther putting John Cena to sleep, the reactions were very similar. It was stunned, disappointment, shock. It was awkward at the very first, much like it was with Hogan."

While Bischoff admits that the night could be a defining moment for Gunther in his career, he feels that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has to hang on to the momentum he got after defeating Cena.

"If Gunther can hold on to that heat and the audience then begins to hold him responsible for taking away that moment that they all came to see, Gunther's going to be one of the hottest heels in the business, Paul Levesque will go down as a genius, and everybody will look at this much differently than they looked at it that night," declared Bischoff.

Gunther has yet to wrestle since his match at SNME, but has attracted heat with the way he's conducted himself on television.