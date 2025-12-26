WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 12/19/2025

"WWE SmackDown" dipped below one million in overall viewership, while its key demographic rating also fell to the second-lowest level of the year.

The December 19 "SmackDown," which was a taped edition of the show, slipped to 995,000 viewers, a drop from the 1,240,000 viewers the previous week, according to "Programming Insider." This is a 20 percent decline and is only the second time this year that viewership has fallen below the one-million mark, with the only other instance occurring on the October 31 show. The show was significantly lower than the trailing four-week average, which stands at 1,164,000.

Meanwhile, the 18-49 key demographic ratings also fell to 0.21 from 0.26, a 19 percent reduction. This was also the show's second-lowest rating of 2025, but it still ranked No. 3 on cable for the night, behind the college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Last week's "SmackDown" featured a tag team match between the teams of Lash Legend and Nia Jax against Asuka and Kairi Sane, a feisty segment involving Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and the brand's GM, Nick Aldis, and a WWE Tag Team Championship match where The Wyatt Sicks successfully defended their titles against MFT. This upcoming week's "SmackDown," the final show of the blue brand for 2025, will also be a taped show, which will air from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.