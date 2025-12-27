WWE HOFer Rob Van Dam Announces Birth Of Twins, Names One In Honor Of Sabu

Sometimes, the most precious presents aren't just what's underneath the tree (if you celebrate Christmas), but the gifts that keep on giving throughout the year and a lifetime. For WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, this year, he received two of those one-of-a-kind gifts.

On Friday (December 26), the former ECW World Heavyweight and WWE Champion announced on X [formerly known as Twitter] that he and his wife, wrestler/model Katie Forbes, welcomed the birth of their twins, including the names the couple chose for their children, with one of them named after someone near and dear to RVD throughout his career: "12/26/2025- Karma and Saba have officially left the womb."

12/26/2025-Karma and Saba have officially left the womb. — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) December 26, 2025

Sabu, who carved out, pioneered, and revolutionized the extreme hardcore style of professional wrestling throughout his tenure in ECW, passed away this past May. When reports of his untimely death first came in, RVD was the first to correct the press on misinformation released about his former tag team partner. Van Dam and Forbes first announced the pregnancy in June. The twins are the couple's first children since they married in 2021. From all of us here at Wrestling Inc., we extend our sincerest congratulations to the happy family and wish them good health.