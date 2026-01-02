Bryan Danielson Reflects On Being Mentored By William Regal In WWE

Bryan Danielson has recalled William Regal's influence on his career, highlighting a minor detail about their relationship.

Danielson was a recent guest on the "Nikki and Brie Show," where his wife and former WWE star Brie noted that his wardrobe didn't match his personality when they first started dating. This prompted Danielson to explain how his mentor and veteran star William Regal shaped his wardrobe change.

"I had just started with WWE and my mentor is William Regal, and he would say, 'You got to dress really nice.' And so, he said, 'You know, you should go get a really nice suit.' And I thought I had a nice suit. I had spent $300 on my suit at Macy's, which was a lot of money for me. And he says, 'No, you need like a $3,000 suit.' And I was like, 'You want me to [do] what? Isn't that a car?' Like you can buy a car for $3,000. Anyways, so I went to Nordstrom's, and they've got like the personal shopper there. So I just let this man just dress me," he said. "It does fit my personality when you know how passive I am, and especially when it comes to like what I wear."

Brie joked that the suits didn't fit her husband's personality and that they didn't feel authentic. The AEW commentator remarked that he went from being dressed by a personal shopper to being styled by his partner, Brie, and noted that his fashion sense is now influenced by his wife's evolving preferences.

"I went from letting this man dress me over here, who barely knows me, to this girl that I'm dating dress me over here. And that's just my personality. Now I just let my wife dress me. And if my style has changed, it's not because I've changed," joked Danielson.

The former WWE star has credited Regal with being a positive influence on his life, not only in helping him become a better wrestler, but also in his personal life.