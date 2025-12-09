AEW's Bryan Danielson Discusses Difficult Transition To Commentary

Earlier this year, Bryan Danielson took on the role of a commentator on AEW television, which he explained has been a tough transition.

Danielson retired from in-ring action after injuries took a toll on his body. While sitting at the commentary desk doesn't add to the injuries he has sustained over the years, the constant traveling has affected him, which he discussed on "Insight."

"It's been interesting because I wasn't anticipating being a commentator. So I was at home, and then they asked me to come in because Taz was getting shoulder surgery, and to come and help out a little bit. The travel has been difficult for me. I would — that's one of the things I didn't expect 'cause I've traveled my entire adult life, right? It's no big deal. But with my neck as bad as bad as it is, all of a sudden, you know, you take that — it was almost, gosh, it was like eight or nine months where I was only traveling maybe once a month. I'd go to the pay-per-views and all that kind of stuff. But yeah, the weekly travel has been a lot, and it's just been made sleeping hard and that sort of thing," admitted Danielson.

While he has made a few changes to the way he travels to help with the pain from his years of wrestling, he still finds it tough to travel often.