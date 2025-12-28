Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE Should 'Trust The Process' With Women's IC Champion

The rivalry between Maxxine Dupri and Becky Lynch will continue as the former defends the Women's Intercontinental Championship against the latter on the January 5 edition of "WWE Raw." On the surface, some pundits believe this title match presents a dilemma of either ruining Dupri's newfound momentum or Lynch's established credibility in the ring. In the eyes of TNA's Tommy Dreamer, though, both competitors could survive the act of losing.

"Where they go with this, I kind of go to the you got to wait and see and trust in the process," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." 'I don't think Becky could get hurt. Even her excuse immediately online and then some fan, or a plant, even how she had her attorney when she was on the Busties where she was like, 'I have ants. There was ants in the ring, and I was putting them out with my hand. I could get an infection,' like all this stuff. It's old school heel 101, but it's working.

"For Maxxine, there's just going to be more and more growth. I would love for Nattie to come back. If you really want to get sympathy on her, her friend has to turn on her. Nattie could be that caveat where you really start to feel bad for the girl."

Following her title win over Lynch on November 17, Dupri revved up her in-ring training with WWE veteran Natalya, with fans getting a glimpse of its intensity (and Natalya's) through vignettes on "Raw." Assuming that she conquers Lynch yet again on January 5, Dreamer suggests that Dupri then pivot to a program with Natalya, potentially involving the pair pursuing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. From there, Dreamer believes that Dupri and "The Lowkey Legend" would be best served by falling short in their tag title chase, resulting in frustration and a betrayal on Natalya's end, and a longer trail of fan support for Dupri.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.