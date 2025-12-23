Becky Lynch Takes Umbrage With WWE Raw Attack

Since losing the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri one month ago, Becky Lynch has been "going through it" as the kids would say. By the week, Lynch has seemingly gotten more unhinged on both WWE TV and especially on social media, ranting and raving against Dupri, AJ Lee, other opponents, WWE officials, higher ups, and everyone else in between in a way some would describe as "Trumpian." And after Dupri forced Lynch to tap out again following a foiled attack by Lynch last night on "Raw," it seemed a post-show tweet tirade from Lynch was inevitable.

It was, only Lynch didn't wait till after the show to let loose. Taking to X shortly after Dupri tapped her out again, Lynch furiously admonished WWE's account for posting footage of the assault, and called for action to be taken against "Raw" GM Adam Pearce for not protecting her.

"PEARCE MUST RESIGN IMMEDIATELY!!!" Lynch said. "After my lawyers negotiated a successful and VERY LUCRATIVE return, you allow THIS MANIAC to try and break my ankle?!?! Where was the SECURITY?!? COLLUSION BETWEEN YOU TWO?!? Something to investigate. LUCKILY I have strong ankles and I BARELY felt it!"

Of course, Lynch's claims she barely felt it seem to be contradicted by her tapping out to Dupri's ankle lock. But according to Lynch in a follow up tweet, not everything is what it seems.

"For the record. I DID NOT TAP!!!" Lynch tweeted. "THE RING WAS INFESTED WITH ANTS AND INSECTS!!! I SHOULD BE THANKED FOR BEING A HERO!!! Lots of people saw it! WE WILL PROVE THIS!!! I DID NOT TAP!!!"