Ace Austin Recalls Being Noticed By AEW Star

AEW's Ace Austin has detailed how fellow star Jay White played a major role in bringing him to NJPW.

White, who previously led NJPW's Bullet Club faction, had noticed Austin when he brought in his tag team partner, Chris Bey. The former NJPW star first recognized the duo's potential — Austin and Bey — during his appearances on Impact Wrestling in 2021 and 2022.

"Jay White came into Impact during the COVID era, during the 2020 times, and that's when he recruited Chris [Bey]. So, you know, by proxy, he had his eyes on his surroundings, and I was among the top individuals there at the time. So, of course, he recognized my inevitability," Austin said on AEW's "Hey! (EW)" podcast.

He further cemented his position in NJPW by delivering stellar performances in the 2022 Best of the Super Juniors tournament, where he finished fourth in Block A.

"And then when New Japan wanted to put me in Best of the Super Juniors in 2022, I went there and I had a standout performance — if I do say so myself — and that sort of solidified, you know, what Jay White saw in me in terms of potential," he added.

Austin and Bey's tag team, ABC, was a subgroup of the Bullet Club, which ended after the latter's serious injury. Austin, who is now a part of AEW, having debuted in the promotion earlier this year, has once again become a part of another Bullet Club subgroup, AEW's Bang Bang Gang, which includes White, the Gunns, and Juice Robinson. Since joining AEW, the former TNA Wrestling star has competed in a handful of matches, receiving two title opportunities, one for the AEW TNT Championship and the other for the newly launched AEW National Championship, both of which he was unsuccessful in.