Ace Austin Couldn't Turn Down Chance To Join Bullet Club: 'That's The Top Of The Industry'

Bullet Club may be undergoing a bit of an overhaul right now, what with Jay White exiting New Japan Pro-Wrestling, only to form his own incarnation with Juice Robinson in AEW, David Finlay taking White's spot in NJPW, and El Phantasmo getting the boot. Meanwhile, in Impact Wrestling, Bullet Club members Ace Austin and Chris Bey are just minding their own business, and enjoying their first reign as Impact World Tag Team Champions. Of course, they're also enjoying being in the illustrious stable, especially Austin, who told "Ten Count" about how he used to sell Bullet Club shirts while working at Hot Topic as a teenager. And while joining Bullet Club wasn't something Austin was looking for when he first competed in NJPW in 2022, it was also something he readily embraced when the membership was offered.

"When I had the opportunity to go to Japan for the first time, the Best of the Super Juniors, I wasn't going to Japan thinking to myself, 'Oh, I want to get into Bullet Club,'" Austin said. "I just wanted to break in there and make a name for myself in the best way I could.

"I wanted to represent Impact Wrestling as X-Division Champion in the best way I could. But when the opportunity for Bullet Club showed itself, while I was there in Japan, it was kind of a no-brainer. That's the top of the industry right there. So if I want to be on top, of course, that was just a no-brainer decision."

Austin and Bey will defend their Impact Tag Team Titles against the former champions, the Motor City Machine Guns, at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view this Sunday.

