Dallas Page Praises Goldberg's WWE Retirement But Says He Was 'A Little Disappointed'

Diamond Dallas Page has spoken about his friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's final match, expressing disappointment with it, although he couldn't explain why.

Goldberg retired earlier this year, with his last match coming at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta against Gunther. The WCW legend was unhappy with the match, saying that even though he was pleased with his performance, he didn't like how it turned out. DDP was disappointed for his friend but didn,t understand why, as he felt the match went well.

"I thought it was really good. I was a little disappointed because he was disappointed, but I really didn't understand why. Because I thought he did a hell of a job, and I thought WWE built the sh*t out of that. I thought, you know, he did a hell of a job," he said on "Rewind Recap Relive." "And fu**ing Gunther, man. That cat would be a top guy in every generation. Like every single generation, he would be one of the top guys in the company."

DDP was invited to the match, which took place in Atlanta, sat ringside, and later joined Goldberg, along with his family and friends in the ring after the match. He stated that he loves going to the shows, but isn't a fan of sitting in the VIP box, far away from the action.

"I wanted to see it and they, WWE, called me 'cause he had a list of people he wanted to know who would come by. I love going, you know, I'll go [but] I don't want to be up in the booth. I want to be down on the floor, and if there's no — I don't want to be in the second row because there's somebody in, you know, there's no room for my legs," he said.

Prior to Goldberg's match with Gunther, DDP boldly predicted that the WCW veteran could emerge victorious, as he believed he could not be beaten in Atlanta, his hometown, which unfortunately didn't happen.