Why Former WWE Star Tyrus Would Never Do Dark Side Of The Ring

Former WWE star and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus has been afforded many opportunities thanks to his wrestling career, including receiving a platform on Fox News. But one opportunity he will never take is an appearance on "Dark Side of the Ring." During an interview with "TMZ Inside the Ring," Tyrus took the opportunity to declare that he had no interest in appearing on the popular Vice TV program, despite claiming that he had been asked to appear multiple times.

Tyrus's negativity was due to his belief that "Dark Side" focused too much on the negative side of wrestling, specifically past periods in the business where wrestlers didn't have it nearly as easy as today. In Tyrus' view, "Dark Side" should also focus on positive viewpoints on the business, in addition to the negative.

"When I see them do the 'Dark Side's' and they want to talk about the horrible side of, like, drug addiction, guess what? If you look at that era, if you look at one sport, you look at one person in entertainment, you look at the writers that talk all the s**t, every one of them had a substance abuse thing going on. It's just so easy to pick on the wrestler, cause it was easy because we were in front of you. But they never, ever, and that's why I would never. I don't care what the situation is, kiss my ass.

"I will never do anything to talk about the dark side of wrestling, because you don't know what the sacrifices [were]. You only see what was in front of the camera. You didn't see these guys on pay phones trying to raise their families and keep their wives in their life. You didn't see these guys sacrifice and drive in four and five in a car to try and make towns. So I get heated...I get heated when I hear people talk about this stuff, because some things you don't need to know."

