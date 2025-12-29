Former WWE & AEW Star Saraya Looks Back On Injury Milestone & Teases Eventful 2026

At just the age of 25, Saraya seemed headed toward permanent retirement as a kick to her back left her temporality paralyzed and doctors seriously concerned. Now at the age of 33, Saraya has long been cleared to compete, thanks to the support of a much healthier neck.

On X, Saraya took a moment to reflect on the growth she's had since enduring that kick, which came inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum at a WWE live event on December 27, 2017. "8 years yesterday from when I thought my career was over during a Uniondale house show," she wrote. "What a ride it's been since. Grateful for my health, family, friends and fans. You truly keep me going! My noodle neck is as strong as ever haha. Can't wait for what 2026 has in store."

In the initial moments following the kick from her tag team opponent Sasha Banks (now known as AEW's Mercedes Mone), Saraya laid in the ring, unable to move due to the paralysis. Despite that, the former WWE Divas Champion refused to be stretchered out of the venue and instead opted to wait for her sense of feeling to be restored. From there, she sought out a neck specialist, who then informed that her spinal cord, which had already been injured before, looked like it had been involved in a severe car crash.

In April 2018, Saraya announced her retirement from in-ring action — something that remained intact for several years after. In the fall of 2022, however, Saraya revealed that doctors had cleared to return to competition in AEW, where she resumed wrestling until 2024. Based on her recent social media post, Saraya seems keen to come back to the ring once again in the upcoming new year.